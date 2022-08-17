CNA Financial Corp Has $1.13 Million Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,409. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

