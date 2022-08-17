CNA Financial Corp Has $1.41 Million Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 181.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Kornit Digital Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. 8,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,848. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.36 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $181.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Kornit Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.