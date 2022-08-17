CNA Financial Corp Sells 1,050 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Driven Brands by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Driven Brands by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of Driven Brands stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.52. 7,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

