CNA Financial Corp Sells 140 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.75.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Down 3.7 %

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,499. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LAD traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.73. 6,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.97. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.20 and a twelve month high of $369.82.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 47.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.92%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

See Also

