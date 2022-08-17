CNA Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

CNA Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $876,204.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.41. 13,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

