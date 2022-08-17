Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 354,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 383,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Coastal Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCB opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47. Coastal Financial has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $54.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in Coastal Financial by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 40,914 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

