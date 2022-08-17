Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCHGY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.91) to GBX 2,525 ($30.51) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,162.50.

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCHGY stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 4,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

