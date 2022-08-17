Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $18.00. The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 62748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cogent Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Fairmount Funds Management Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,472,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,395,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,229,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,158,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,281,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after purchasing an additional 368,804 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $751.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.84.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Further Reading

