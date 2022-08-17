Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $57.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $97,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cognex by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after purchasing an additional 596,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. Cognex has a one year low of $41.69 and a one year high of $92.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

