Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $218,406.34 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $218,406.34 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 40.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,340.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00575619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.36 or 0.00258621 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00020190 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

