Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CMWAY) to Issue Dividend of $1.45 on October 10th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.4456 per share on Monday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous dividend of $1.24.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Trading Up 0.6 %

CMWAY opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

Featured Stories

