Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Acquires 1,062 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,681 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $352,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 22,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,764. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 756.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $128.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

