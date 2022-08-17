Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.47. 6,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,298. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

