Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises 1.4% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.72. 68,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,079,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.57%.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.62.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.