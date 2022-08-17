Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after buying an additional 299,355 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,129,477,000 after purchasing an additional 321,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,219,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,973,000 after purchasing an additional 752,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $644,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.94. 53,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.63. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

