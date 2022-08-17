Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Increases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,368 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.41. 102,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,628. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

