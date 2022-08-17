Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CWBC stock remained flat at $14.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Community West Bancshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

In other news, Director John D. Illgen sold 3,500 shares of Community West Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,043.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 5,778 shares of company stock valued at $26,922 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $644,000. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

