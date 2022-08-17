Comparing Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) & Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.86 $251.08 million $1.68 4.78 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $51.48 million 1.54 -$154.54 million N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.4% of Birchcliff Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 47.59% 30.93% 19.55% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -213.14% N/A -43.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Birchcliff Energy and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 8 0 3.00 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.22, indicating a potential upside of 52.01%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Risk and Volatility

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. This segment also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

