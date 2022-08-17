CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declares Dividend of $1.75

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from CompX International’s previous dividend of $0.07.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

CompX International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CIX opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. CompX International has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

In other news, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other CompX International news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of CompX International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $182,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

