Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Short Interest Update

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the July 15th total of 14,080,000 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Comstock Resources Trading Up 6.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

CRK stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. 3,628,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,914,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.42. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 63.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $946.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.