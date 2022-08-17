Conceal 1-Day Volume Tops $322.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CCX) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $322.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,362.42 or 0.99946787 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00048216 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00223414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00138820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00251997 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00053713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Conceal Profile

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 21,477,674 coins and its circulating supply is 13,352,042 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

