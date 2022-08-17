Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 78,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Acquisition Corp I

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 69,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Constellation Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

