Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Boosted by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,184,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock valued at $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $261.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.77 and a 200 day moving average of $237.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

