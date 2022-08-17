ContentBox Achieves Market Cap of $410,757.08 (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market cap of $410,757.08 and $57,137.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00229045 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000288 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ContentBox

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox.

ContentBox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

