Contrasting MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) & Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

MAG Silver and Vista Gold are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAG Silver and Vista Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAG Silver N/A N/A $6.03 million $0.13 106.08 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$15.24 million ($0.11) -5.91

Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAG Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAG Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MAG Silver and Vista Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

MAG Silver presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.65%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 246.21%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than MAG Silver.

Profitability

This table compares MAG Silver and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAG Silver N/A 3.62% 3.55% Vista Gold N/A -82.52% -74.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of MAG Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Vista Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of MAG Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MAG Silver has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MAG Silver beats Vista Gold on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

