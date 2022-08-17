Core Alternative Capital Acquires 4,214 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 23,411.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.6% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $35,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

