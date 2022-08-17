Core Alternative Capital Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $388.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.94. The stock has a market cap of $129.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

