Core Alternative Capital Has $72,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 97.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,817,731.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,238,195 shares of company stock worth $26,740,631. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $354.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $310.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.