Cormark Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL)

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stelco in a report issued on Friday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.33 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. Cormark also issued estimates for Stelco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$26.50.

Stelco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

