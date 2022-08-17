CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Short Interest Up 6.1% in July

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 15th total of 288,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.33. 858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,036. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.66. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,473,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,852,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,473,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,949,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,075 shares of company stock valued at $11,401,353 in the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $1,613,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

