Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Short Interest Up 8.0% in July

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Coursera news, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $538,098.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,980.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $657,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares in the company, valued at $121,917,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $538,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,033 shares in the company, valued at $4,055,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,822.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Coursera by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its position in Coursera by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 5,987,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,591 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Coursera by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,964,000 after purchasing an additional 458,106 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Coursera by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 54,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

COUR stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.30. Coursera has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 35.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

