Cowen Increases DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $128.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Cowen from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.76.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,915.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

