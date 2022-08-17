Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 10.8% in July

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the July 15th total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.8 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 16,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,503. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $163.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -61.82%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

