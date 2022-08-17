Credit Suisse Group Increases BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,300

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BHP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Liberum Capital cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,782.85.

BHP Group stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 258,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,042. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 994.7% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

