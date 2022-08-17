Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $34,567.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

