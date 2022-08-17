Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Crexendo Price Performance

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Crexendo has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Insider Activity at Crexendo

In related news, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,604.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,225,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,002,590.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 11,188,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,564,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 171,772 shares of company stock worth $508,944 and sold 24,000 shares worth $67,600. 60.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Crexendo stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Crexendo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 565,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. Creative Planning owned 2.51% of Crexendo at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

About Crexendo

(Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Further Reading

