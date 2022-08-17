Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CWGL stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 9.72. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

