Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CWGL stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 9.72. Crimson Wine Group has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $9.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.00 and a beta of 0.37.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
