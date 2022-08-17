Critical Review: AEye (LIDR) & The Competition

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AEye to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.5% of AEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of AEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get AEye alerts:

Volatility and Risk

AEye has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEye’s peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 AEye Competitors 415 2093 2873 33 2.47

This is a summary of current ratings for AEye and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

AEye currently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 481.76%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 25.08%. Given AEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AEye is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AEye and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AEye -2,521.51% -53.76% -48.08% AEye Competitors -207.86% -5.33% -3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AEye and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AEye $3.01 million -$65.01 million -3.22 AEye Competitors $5.10 billion $149.21 million 14.01

AEye’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AEye. AEye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AEye peers beat AEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

AEye Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc. provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels. The company was formerly known as US LADAR, Inc. and changed its name to AEye, Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.