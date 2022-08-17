Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CROMF. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $13.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

