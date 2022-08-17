Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 81,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,208,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 25.16.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
