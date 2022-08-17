Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Gap Up to $21.46

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.46, but opened at $22.09. Cross Country Healthcare shares last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 5,858 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $888.47 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
