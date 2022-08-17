Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 4,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Crown alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 328.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after buying an additional 75,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Price Performance

NYSE:CCK traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.77. 925,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $130.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Crown’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.64.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.