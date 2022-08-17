CryptoFlow Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $258,678.64 and $128.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001599 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002292 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013566 BTC.
CryptoFlow Profile
CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
