CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 10.3% in July

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CSL Stock Performance
Shares of CSL stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $104.14. 36,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,959. CSL has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $117.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.94.
CSL Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSL (CSLLY)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.