CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 5,359 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CSP Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP

About CSP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.