CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Purchases 5,359 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $44,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,863.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
CSP Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. CSP Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $9.98.
CSP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSP
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSP (CSPI)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.