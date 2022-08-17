Cumberland Partners Ltd Buys 2,803 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $21,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 121.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $250.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,922,411. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.