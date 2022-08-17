Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,934 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 70,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 81,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.17. 165,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.85. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.53 and a 1 year high of $70.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

