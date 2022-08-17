Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 197,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TELUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. 33,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 100.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TU. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TELUS from C$33.50 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

