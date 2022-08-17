Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $5.82 Million Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,069. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $475.73 and its 200 day moving average is $480.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.53%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.30.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

