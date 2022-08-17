Cumberland Partners Ltd Reduces Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,173,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,230,000 after acquiring an additional 532,859 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,409,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 716.1% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,317 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

MSGE traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.27.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

